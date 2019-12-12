VICTORIA -- A blue-green algae bloom at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park has prompted the CRD to issue an algae alert in the area.

The CRD says the toxic algae bloom is in Beaver Lake, and that people and pets should avoid swimming in the park's water.

The toxic algae can cause a range of painful symptoms in both humans and pets if ingested, and usually produces a visible blue-green sheen on the surface of the water. However, the CRD notes that the algae bloom may not always be visible to the naked eye.

Blooms of blue-green algae at Elk Lake and Beaver Lake are regular occurrences, so much so that the CRD is hoping to secure funding for two oxygenators that would control bacteria and algae in the water.

Back in September, the CRD parks and environment committee said that the equipment would only be purchased if it could secure 50 per cent of the funding from the federal and provincial governments.

The two oxygenators would cost an estimated $1.3 million, and as much as $150,000 each year to operate.

Updates on today's blue-green algae alert can be found online here.