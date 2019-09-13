

Scott Cunningham, CTV Vancouver Island





A Saanich business is adding a dash of sweet to a massive pediatric cancer fundraiser.

The owner of the Cookie Guy shop in the Uptown Mall have launched a Tour de Rock promotional code for all online orders.

“I mean, it’s a good cause. We just want to be a part of it,” said Cookie Guy owner Matthew Davis.

The confectioner says most people on Vancouver Island have some connection to cancer, and more and more people have a connection to the huge Canadian Cancer Society fundraising effort.

“Seeing that tour come through my high school impacted me at a young age. It made me realize that, 'Hey we can all do stuff to help combat this.'”

In the tour’s 22nd year, riders will pedal roughly 1,100 kilometres from Port Alice to Victoria in hopes of raising over $1 million for childhood cancer research.

Fundraising dollars also go towards sending children battling cancer and their families to two specialized camps on B.C.’s coast. This year’s Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock begins on Sept. 21.

If you want to enjoy a cookie and help raise funds for the Tour de Rock, enter the code “Tour de Rock” in the online order section of the Cookie Guy’s website.

The code is only valid for online orders, which can be either picked up or delivered. The code will give customers a 10 per cent discount on your order, and the business will donate that money directly to the paediatric cancer fundraiser.

Deliveries include cookies still warm from the oven.