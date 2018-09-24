

Three days in to the 2018 Tour De Rock, and CTV rider Yvonne Raymond says the team's welcome on the North Island has been nothing short of incredible.

"We're getting a phenomenal response from all the North Island communities we've seen so far. It's like being wrapped up in one great big hug," she said from Woss, where riders were served lunch on Monday.

The tour kicked off with a send-off in Victoria Saturday before riders were transported up to the northern tip of Vancouver Island in Port Alice.

On Sunday, they rode to Port Hardy then Port McNeill, where they stayed overnight before heading to Woss Monday. The team will rest in Sayward overnight before kicking off day 3 of the two-week, 1,000-kilometre journey on Tuesday.

In just two days, riders will have covered about 240 kilometres and climbed nearly 1,700 metres.

For Yvonne, the reward is seeing the outpouring of support from residents of the island communities – especially the young ones.

"One shout-out that I have to give is to all the kids who have made us cards so far," she said, adding the team has received cards from kids with inspiring messages like "Never Give Up," and "Remember Who You're Doing This For."

"I just wish that every child out there right now who is facing a cancer diagnosis could see this, because you would see that there is a whole community of people out there fighting for you and cheering you on," she said. "We're all rooting for you."

Day four of the ride will see the team carry on from Sayward to Campbell River, a gruelling journey of about 75 kilometres.

The annual event raises money for life-saving cancer research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes.

This year, it has raised more than $385,000 and counting. Donate here.