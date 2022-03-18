'Tough little cookie': Dog survives cougar attack on Vancouver Island
A 14-pound dog is down an eye but well on the road to recovery after his owner and her friend saved his life in a cougar attack on Vancouver Island.
Small, but tough as nails, little Oakey was dropped from the big cat’s jaws thanks to a noisy charge by Jessica Shaw and her friend during a routine walk near Port Hardy, B.C., on Feb. 24.
Shaw and the friend were out on their usual after-work walk on a trail when disaster struck. Oakey was off-leash and maybe four to six metres ahead of them when “we heard barking and then my dog shrieking and screaming,” she said.
Shaw and her friend started running as fast as they could, screaming at the top of their lungs.
“From a distance I could see a big cougar trying to get up a tree with my dog,” Shaw said.
The cougar attempted to jump up the tree twice unsuccessfully.
“On the third jump he dropped my dog and ran to the top of the tree just as I got to the bottom of the tree where my dog was crumpled on the ground covered in blood,” Shaw said.
From there, Shaw scooped Oakey off the ground and she and her friend took off running.
“We were still about 20 to 25 minutes away from the car and as I carried my pup my friend was calling the vet,” she said.
“Unfortunately the local vet hospital was closed by then and we were directed to Nanaimo Emergency Veterinary Hospital," she added. "I begged the dispatch to please see if they could find something closer as he was so small and had sustained serious injuries.”
The dispatcher advised her she could try to reach an on-call vet in Comox, a three-hour drive from Port Hardy, and then provided the vet's pager number.
“Luckily, the vet in Comox returned my page and agreed to meet us in Comox where we arrived just after 9 p.m.,” Shaw said.
Oakey before the cougar attack. (GoFundMe)
By midnight, it was determined Oakey had sustained a bite through his left eye and several puncture wounds to his face and neck. He also had several skull fractures that required further assessment at the Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital.
Over the course of the last two weeks following the attack, Oakey has had surgery to remove his left eye and had craniotomy surgery to remove three bone fragments from his brain.
“Despite the serious surgeries and injuries, Oakey has been one tough little cookie,” Shaw said. “He never whined or whimpered once. He is still healing but his recovery is going very well and he will adjust to life with one eye in no time. I am so amazed and thrilled that my little 14-pound dog survived such a serious attack.”
Shaw said the conservation office was called and they advised her that although officers were taking the matter very seriously and have posted signs to warn trail users about wildlife activity in the area, “they did not go out to catch the cougar as they have no way of determining if they’ve got the right cat.”
Shaw said she has hiked the trails in town every day with her dog and although they have come across bears before, “I never thought we’d come across a cougar or that it would attack."
"I have the utmost respect for the outdoors and its natural inhabitants and I will always have Oakey on leash in the future,” she said.
A friend has set up a GoFundMe page as Oakey’s vet bills came in at over $13,000.
“I am so appreciative of the all the kind words and sentiments the local people of Port Hardy have sent,” added Shaw.
Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
Why CP Rail may lock out its workers and what it means for Canada's supply chain
A labour dispute at CP Rail is threatening to further cripple the flow of goods at a time when supply chains are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son's hockey game
Manitoba's premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death.
Exposure to 'everyday chemical' associated with higher incidence of childhood cancer: study
Researchers have linked a common chemical to higher incidence of specific childhood cancers including lymphoma, in a study that looked at nearly 1.3 million children.
Canadian Pfizer partner sues to head off patent lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine
The Canadian biotech company that makes mRNA-delivery technology for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sued Arbutus Biopharma in U.S. federal court, seeking to head off claims that the vaccine infringes Arbutus' patents.
Calgary police, border agents seize chemicals capable of producing $5M worth of MDMA
The interception of packages being imported from China into Canada, and the subsequent search of a northeast Calgary home, has resulted in a massive MDMA precursor seizure.
Bump in COVID-19 cases 'not unexpected' as public health measures lifted, Tam says
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is 'not unexpected' as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally.
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
Vancouver
-
Man pushed down the stairs at SkyTrain station, kicked in caught-on-camera attack: Vancouver police
More than two weeks after a man was randomly attacked at a Vancouver SkyTrain station, police say they're hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in the caught-on-camera incident.
-
B.C. Wildfire Service to increase prevention work from backyards to forests, official says
The director of provincial operations for British Columbia's wildfire service says the province needs a "holistic," large-scale program to reduce wildfire risk, starting in backyards, moving to communities then extending to forested lands.
-
Kamloops RCMP seek suspect in assault that 'may have appeared as a hug'
The incident happened at a bus stop in Kamloops on March 5, according to police.
Edmonton
-
DNA match connects half-siblings on opposite ends of Alberta highway
Even in their 50s, brother and sister Mick Lerch and Michelle Jasonson are still learning things about each other.
-
Kenney's UCP vote attracts logistics and legitimacy questions as 10K now registered
With three weeks to go until Alberta Premier Jason Kenney learns his fate in a leadership vote, the camp of his main rival has confirmed that more than 10,000 people are now signed up to cast a ballot.
-
Alberta NDP leader ridicules accusations she's colluding with new UCP MLA Brian Jean
Alberta's Opposition leader is ridiculing accusations from the governing United Conservatives that she and the UCP's newest member of the legislature are in cahoots.
Toronto
-
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
-
'Act of cruelty': Cat left dumped with belongings on shoulder of Ontario road
A cat has been rescued after he was found dumped, along with his belongings, on the side of a road east of Toronto.
-
Hamilton school board can't keep mask mandate, Lecce says
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has written to a Hamilton school board reiterating the government’s expectation that the mask mandate for students and staff be lifted on Monday, despite a decision by trustees to keep the requirement in place for an additional two weeks.
Calgary
-
Death of woman found assaulted, unconscious in Beltline under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman found badly beaten in the Beltline on Friday morning.
-
City of Calgary granted temporary injunction to enforce bylaws during Beltline protests
Ahead of what was expected to be a heightened version of the ongoing 'freedom' rallies in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood, the City of Calgary has received a temporary court injunction to address disturbances.
-
Calgary police find missing man’s car found abandoned near Balzac
Calgary police are hoping the public can help as they search for a man missing since Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Quebec seniors home investigated for alleged mistreatment of workers from Africa
Quebec's labour minister says an investigation is underway into allegations that a private seniors residence in Levis, Que., paid workers from Africa just $70 a week to work as orderlies for several months.
-
Seniors' organization urges Quebec finance minister to focus on home care
The largest seniors' organization in Canada is urging Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard to focus his budget on home care and services for seniors, starting this year. Seniors also need direct assistance to keep up with inflation, the Federation de l'age d'or Quebec (FADOQ) said.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
-
Kalin's Call: Another weekend, another mix of snow, ice and rain for the Maritimes
A low pressure system set to move through the Maritimes late Saturday into Sunday isn't expected to bring the same impact as last weekend, as it isn’t as strong and won't be carrying the same strength of winds.
-
Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son's hockey game
Manitoba's premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death.
-
High gas prices forcing Manitoba realtors to change how they do business
Many Manitobans are feeling the strain of the climbing gas prices. However, for those whose jobs require them to travel large distances, the climbing prices can be an even greater stress.
-
Nunavut hockey team travels 250 km by snow machine for tournament
A Nunavut-based hockey team has redefined the meaning of the hockey tournament road trip by travelling about 250 km by snow machine to play.
Kitchener
-
'COVID-19 continues to be with us': Waterloo Region shifting pandemic response as restrictions lift
Officials in Waterloo Region held their final scheduled COVID-19 update on Friday as the area shifts its response to the pandemic.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Community rallies around Make-A-Wish volunteer and stepdaughter fighting cancer
After years of helping sick kids' wishes come true, Karl Dovick's own stepdaughter has been diagnosed with stage four metastatic neuroblastoma
Regina
-
Sask. woman considers leaving province to speed up kidney transplant
A Regina woman says she is considering leaving the province in order to get a kidney transplant faster.
-
Regina restoration company flooded with calls due to spring-melt damage
Restoration companies in Regina are being flooded with calls as residents are dealing with home damage brought on by the spring melt.
-
Charges laid after cyclist injured in collision with vehicle: police
A 49-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident involving a vehicle and cyclist Thursday afternoon in north Regina, police said in a news release.
Barrie
-
Tourism in Collingwood, Ont. gets boost as restrictions lift
As restrictions lift, more people are getting comfortable leaving home travelling to places like Collingwood, Ont.
-
Parry Sound-Muskoka LTC homes receive provincial funding to increase staff levels
Long-term care homes in Parry Sound-Muskoka are getting a financial boost to increase staffing levels.
-
Barrie police charge man with accessing child pornography
Barrie police charged a 24-year-old man following a six-month investigation related to child pornography.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family
Prince Albert Police Service apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.
-
Sask. woman considers leaving province to speed up kidney transplant
A Regina woman says she is considering leaving the province in order to get a kidney transplant faster.
-
'A slap in the face': Sask. ends subsidized program with Saskatoon seniors home
The province is ending its subsidy program at Saskatoon’s McClure Place.
Northern Ontario
-
Some SkipTheDishes drivers in Sudbury stage one-day strike
CTV News has learned several SkipTheDishes drivers in Sudbury staged a one-day strike Friday.
-
Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario
Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Northeastern Ont. woman starts day with big lottery win
A grandmother from Thessalon recently started her day with a big lottery win playing a scratch ticket.