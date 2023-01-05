Totem pole sprayed with 'hateful' graffiti at Royal Roads University, police investigating

The "disturbing" vandalism on the totem pole is blurred out by police. (West Shore RCMP) The "disturbing" vandalism on the totem pole is blurred out by police. (West Shore RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement: doctors

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario