Toronto Raptors coming to Victoria for training camp
Canada's only NBA team is coming to Victoria this fall to hold a pre-season training camp.
The Toronto Raptors will be training at the University of Victoria from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.
It’s the second time that the team has come to Victoria, and the seventh time the Raptors have come to B.C. for their pre-season training camp.
The last time the Raptors came to Victoria for a pre-season workout was in 2017.
Like their last trip, the Raptors training session will not be open to the public this year.
Following the training camp in Victoria, the team will begin its slate of five pre-season games, three of which are taking place in Canadian cities.
RAPTORS CONNECTIONS
High-level basketball has recently been making stops in B.C.'s capital.
Last year, Canada's men's basketball team competed in an Olympic qualifying tournament at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.
For that tournament, the Olympic team brought in the same court that the Toronto Raptors played on when they won the 2019 NBA championship.
This year, on Aug. 25, Team Canada will be facing off against Argentina for the second round of the men's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers.
The match is also taking place at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, with the team being led by Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No injuries after tour bus hits gate of PM's residence, 24 Sussex Dr.
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmer's Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmer's Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Canadians on fixed disability income facing brunt of rising living costs
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, Pope says
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he felt the pain of survivors of Canada's residential school system 'like slaps' and that the Catholic Church has to face up to its responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase indigenous cultures.
'The most expensive part of your years': Parents feel inflation's squeeze
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.
Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died
Prominent Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died, CTV News has confirmed.
Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
Missing woman found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, major crimes investigating
A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., was found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside late last month, police say.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's housing market has entered a 'new cycle.' Here's what that means.
Vancouver's housing market has, according to the local real estate board, entered a "new cycle marked by quieter home buyer demand."
-
B.C. condo owners gets to keep hot tub despite strata's claim it breaks bylaws: CRT
B.C. condo owners aren't being told to remove their hot tub from their patio, despite the strata's claim it breaks bylaws.
-
Kelowna's crime rate the highest of all Canadian metropolitan areas
A federal report on crime rates across the country ranks Kelowna as worst in Canada when it comes to crime rate.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Fort Saskatchewan
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning.
-
Raptors to play NBA preseason game in Edmonton in October
Edmontonians will have the chance to see the Toronto Raptors play in their own city this fall.
-
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, Pope says
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he felt the pain of survivors of Canada's residential school system 'like slaps' and that the Catholic Church has to face up to its responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase indigenous cultures.
Toronto
-
Ford says feds need to 'step up' to help fix Ontario's hospital staffing crisis
Premier Doug Ford is once again calling on the federal government for financial support in the face of a growing hospital staffing crisis that has seen some Ontario hospitals close their doors in recent weeks.
-
Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died
Prominent Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died, CTV News has confirmed.
-
RCMP arrest woman living in Toronto after uncovering international phone scam
A woman living in Toronto is facing charges in connection with an alleged international telephone scam targeting seniors.
Calgary
-
Airdrie man charged in road rage incident involving gun
An Airdrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident on Monday.
-
South Calgary Health Centre shortens urgent care hours due to staffing challenges
A Calgary health facility is shortening the amount of time it offers urgent care due to staffing issues.
-
Calgary vet warns dog owners to be aware of harmful affects of foxtail
As more people and their pets spend time outdoors, Calgary veterinarians are once again warning about the potentially harmful affects of foxtail grass.
Montreal
-
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montreal
Two men are dead in two separate shootings in Montreal.
-
Pope Francis in Quebec: Accounts from the ground
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation.
-
Quebec COVID-19 deaths increase by 21 as hospitalizations, ICU numbers go up
Quebec public health officials say 21 more people have died due to COVID-19, a total of 15,992 since the pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
Hot and sticky: Heat warnings issued for much of mainland Nova Scotia
Nova Scotians are being warned to prepare for an extended period of hot and sticky weather. Starting today, the temperature is expected to rise to between 29 C and 32 C, but the humidity will make it feel much hotter than that.
-
COVID-19 outbreak reported at N.B. prison as 17 inmates test positive
The Correctional Service of Canada is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a maximum-security prison in New Brunswick.
-
New Brunswick offering Ukrainian refugees easy access to driver's licences
New Brunswick is making it easier for Ukrainian newcomers to get a provincial driver's licence. The provincial government announced today that recently arrived Ukrainian nationals who already have a valid Ukrainian licence can obtain a provincial passenger vehicle licence for $90.
Winnipeg
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Plane crash in Manitoba being investigated
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating an accident in Manitoba involving an aerial application aircraft.
-
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmer's Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmer's Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Kitchener
-
Ford calls for more federal funding as local, Ontario hospitals continue to face closures
As Premier Doug Ford called for more healthcare funding from the federal government at an announcement in Stratford, several hospitals in the surrounding area continued to deal with staff shortages and temporary closures.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Waterloo-Wellington, ping pong ball size hail, tornados possible in some areas
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County as unsettled weather continues to move through the region.
-
'It’s been a nightmare': Kitchener, Ont. father faces deportation after 31 years in Canada
Jamie Carrasco is facing deportation to Nicaragua after being accused of crimes against humanity while serving under the Sandinista National Liberation Front Government from 1983 to 1989.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Sask. wants more control over immigrant selection as hospitality jobs go unfilled
Saskatchewan’s hospitality industry is in dire need of employees, as 5,000 jobs are currently unfilled.
-
25-year-old man charged after firearms incident on McDonald Street: Regina police
A 25-year-old Regina man is facing a total of 13 charges after what Regina police called “a firearms and threatening incident” on the 900 block of McDonald St. early Monday morning.
Barrie
-
Vicious attack leaves Wasaga Beach man in critical care
A man suffered serious injuries after a vicious attack July 30.
-
RVH and police create a new Mobile Crisis Response Team
Barrie has a new front-line crisis team to help with mental health and addiction calls for service.
-
Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault: OPP
Police have issued a warrant for a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert doctor faces sexual misconduct allegations for the second time
A complaint has been filed against a Prince Albert family doctor following allegations of sexual misconduct.
-
Government of Canada to offer national apology to Sask. First Nation
The Government of Canada is scheduled to deliver a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
New child and youth psychiatric admissions on hold in Prince Albert
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it has paused new admissions to the child and youth inpatient mental health and psychiatric unit in Prince Albert while recruitment is underway for child and youth psychiatrists.
Northern Ontario
-
Three Sudbury youths charged after victim shot in the face with pellet gun
Three young people are facing charges after a victim was shot in the face Tuesday with a pellet gun in New Sudbury.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch, Environment Canada said Wednesday.
-
Manitoulin Island crash victim airlifted to Sudbury
An early morning crash July 31 on Manitoulin Island sent one person to hospital in Sudbury with serious injuries.