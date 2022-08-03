Toronto Raptors coming to Victoria for training camp

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) looks for the shot under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) during first half NBA East Division 1st round game 6 basketball action in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) looks for the shot under pressure from Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) during first half NBA East Division 1st round game 6 basketball action in Toronto, Thursday, April 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario