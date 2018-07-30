

Staff at a Victoria restaurant say a customer caused quite the scene after she noticed her order was missing a key ingredient: a tomato.

Victoria police were called to the McDonald’s on Hillside Avenue on Jul. 14 after employees reported an alleged assault.

Staff told officers that a customer became verbally abusive with employees after they mixed up her food order. They did offer to refund her money.

In a video released by police, a woman can be seen throwing several items at a staff member before a man intervenes.

The woman wasn’t finished, she proceeded to punch a kiosk several times before leaving the restaurant.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

She is described as Caucasian, in her early 20s, has blonde hair and a slender build. Police say the woman has tattoos on her left forearm and was wearing a dark blue T-shirt with light blue shoulders and a Disney character on the front, white “pajama” style pants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.