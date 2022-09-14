Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby due to 'highly inappropriate behaviour'

A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, is operating under an interim manager after "highly inappropriate behaviour" came to light during its annual fishing tournament.

The Tofino Resort and Marina says it has cancelled the remainder of the Race for the Blue tournament, which was scheduled to run from Sept. 9 to Sept. 17.

In a brief statement published on the tournament website, the resort says it is continuing "to take steps to ensure the absolute safety and well-being of our team."

"We were extremely upset to hear about highly inappropriate behaviour connected to one of our annual events," the resort said. "Our first concern is for our staff, and we are responding to the needs of those affected."

The 1909 Kitchen and Bar, which is attached to the resort, announced on its Instagram page that it will be closed until Sunday morning.

The Race For the Blue tuna derby is advertised as the "most exciting bluewater adventure experience in the Pacific Northwest," with a focus on Pacific albacore tuna.

Spokespersons for the Tofino RCMP and the Island District RCMP declined to comment on the allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Staff at the Tofino Resort and Marina also declined to discuss the allegations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.