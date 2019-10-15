B.C.’s idyllic surfing and storm watching outpost, Tofino, will get a brand new recycling facility that's set to be the most forward thinking in Western Canada.

Return-it, a provincial non-profit recyclying organization, and the District of Tofino have partnered to create an express recycling facility in a refurbished shipping container.

According to Return-it, the facility will allow residents to create an online account and then simply drop-off unsorted bags of recyclable containers and leave. The account will connect with a marking on the unsorted bag and a deposit will be made directly to the user.

“Tofitians are dedicated recyclers, and losing the former Return-It recycling centre resulted in more time and costs for many residents and businesses,” said Tofino’s mayor, Josie Osborne.

After a former recycling facility closed in the far west coast community, environmentally minded recyclers were forced to drive roughly 40 minutes to a depot in Ucluelet.

The Express & Go model launches today in Tofino. If successful, other communities could see similar unmanned online-oriented facilities open.