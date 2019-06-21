

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





Whether you’re looking for the next great surf spot or just a ride to your favourite restaurant, Tofino’s adding more shuttles to get you there for free.

Starting June 28, Tofino’s shuttle service is expanding to two buses between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Sept. 2, with an additional two weeks of shuttles after that to boot.

The bus goes from Tofino’s downtown core to the Visitor Centre at Cox Bay. You can get on or off at any of the stops along the way.

Because of the added bus pullouts on the Pacific Rim Highway, the shuttle won’t turn off at Abraham Drive and Hellesen Drive anymore. The new pullouts are intended to make sure passengers are safer while waiting at the stops or getting off the bus.

The service has been free since 2014 and has been getting more popular every year. Last year ridership grew by 35 per cent over 2017 with 35,337 people taking advantage of the free service.

The shuttle is made possible through a mix of Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) revenue and District of Tofino pay parking revenue. The RMI gives provincial funding to upgrade and invest in community tourism which improves the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

“The seasonal bus service is an environmentally friendly and hassle-free way for both residents and visitors to leave the car at home or hotel and travel at no cost to work, to the beach, or for a meal at one of Tofino’s fabulous restaurants.” said Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne.

“The increased frequency makes it even easier for commuters or for short trips to town – and within just a couple of years we hope to see this service dovetail with new BC transit services to Ucluelet."

The shuttle schedule can be found online here.