

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A 63-year-old Port Alberni woman is dead after a her vehicle crossed the centre line of Highway 4 near Cameron Lake.

Crash analysts with the RCMP are investigating the deadly collision just after 10 P.M. on Sunday.

Mounties say the senior’s vehicle was travelling westbound when she lost control and crossed the centre line of Highway 4 near Cameron Lake.

Investigators say the driver of an eastbound vehicle attempted to miss the woman’s car but was unsuccessful. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was unhurt.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the 63-year-old island woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash experts with the RCMP say the collision is still under investigation, but are looking at the condition of her vehicle's tires.

“Early indicators are that condition of the tires on the vehicle the woman was driving may have been a contributing factor,” said RCMP Insp. Tim Walton with the Vancouver Island Traffic Service.

Mounties are saying this is a clear reminder that drivers should always check the condition of vital parts of a vehicle, like tires, before venturing out on island highways.

The BC Coroners Service has not released the name of the deceased.