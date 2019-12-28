VANCOUVER -- Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating the theft of employee tips from a coffee shop.

The incident occurred on Dec. 23 at a Serious Coffee shop on Sooke Road in Sooke, according to an RCMP release.

Police say they received a report that someone had entered the business around 3:15 p.m. that day and taken the employee tip jar off the counter. Security camera footage shows a man carrying the tip jar toward the washroom, police said. The jar was later found in the washroom, empty.

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 45 and 50 years old. In surveillance video, he is wearing a dark jacket and a dark toque with an "Air Jordan" logo on it. He has dark-coloured facial hair, which appears to have some grey in it.

Anyone with information related to the theft or the suspect is asked to call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.