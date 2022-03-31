'Time is of the essence': Parksville air ambulances now have access to emergency blood packs

Paramedics who serve Vancouver Island are now better equipped to respond to emergencies, according to Island Health.

Blood products are now available to air ambulance paramedics based out of Parksville, meaning they can begin transfusions much faster than before if necessary.

Previously, blood products were not available to critical care paramedics in the Mid-Island. Instead, the products were dispatched from Vancouver International Airport.

"Having full-time access to blood products out of Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and storing them with our critical care paramedic crews will greatly improve our speed of delivery for isolated Vancouver Island communities, such as Bamfield, Tahsis or Port Renfrew," said Kevin Lambert, critical care paramedic and paramedic practice educator for Vancouver Island.

"We can arrive more quickly at a scene and start a transfusion much earlier while providing advanced care on the way to a trauma centre," he said.

Air ambulances will be equipped with two units of blood in a temperature-controlled cooler. If the blood is not used within four days, the units will be returned to NRGH for use and replaced with two fresh units.

"Time is of the essence when it comes to blood transfusions to help save lives," said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

"This new service means paramedics have access to crucial blood products around the clock, full-time, so they can continue providing high-quality critical care when every minute can make a difference in a life-saving situation on the island," he said.