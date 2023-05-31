Tim Hortons cookie campaign raises $78K for Victoria health foundation

The results of a cookie campaign fundraiser earlier this month are in and it’s put a big smile on a lot of faces.

Donations from this year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Day were handed over at a cheque presentation at Jeneece Place in View Royal, next to the Victoria General Hospital.

In total, 23 Greater Victoria Timmies took part in the 10th annual fundraiser.

All proceeds from each cookie sold went to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island in support of Jeneece Place.

“We raised just over $78,000,” says Kelly Sim, a Tim Hortons franchise owner and part of the Smile Cookie Day campaign.

“In the last 10 years we have raised just over $440,000 for Jeneece Place through the Smile Cookie program.”

Jeneece Place is a home away from home for families with children who are receiving medical care at the Victoria General Hospital and other health-care facilities.

The home has welcomed 2,760 families since the doors opened in 2012.

Being able to support those kids and their parents is a big reason why local Tim Hortons are happy to be involved in the campaign.

“I’m sure so many people that come to Jeneece Place are customers of Tim Hortons,” says Sim. “It’s just nice to give back in such a great way for families in the area.”

Having exceeded this years fundraising goal, Sim is hopeful next year will be even better.