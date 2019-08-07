

Kirk Duncan , CTV Vancouver Island





Tickets for a preseason tilt between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames in Victoria seemingly sold out in moments Wednesday.

All of the seats for the Sept. 16 game, hosted at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, appeared to be snapped up just minutes after they went on sale at 10 a.m.

Those trying to purchase tickets on the sales website Select Your Tickets were met with a message saying "the number of seats could not be found in any price level at this time."

Hockey fans who showed up at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in person weren't much luckier.

Crowds starting forming outside the arena's ticket booth at 7:30 a.m. but the venue said it had no more tickets to sell nearly 10 minutes after they went on sale.

Some people were taking a chance and waiting to see if unpaid held tickets would be available.

"I'm standing in line and hopefully someone will free up a seat here in a little bit," said Debbie Scott. "I'm here for three tickets, all birthday presents. They're all fans of Calgary and Vancouver. Disappointing, but hopefully something will come pu."

The pre-season game will follow the Canucks three-day training camp, which is being held at Save-On-Foods memorial centre between Sept. 13-15.

Members of public can attend practice sessions for a $5 fee, with proceeds going to charity.

It's only the Canucks' second time visiting Save-On-Foods arena after playing an intra-squad game in B.C.'s capital in 2007.