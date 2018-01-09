Three-year-old child pricked by syringe in downtown Victoria
FILE -- A syringe is pictured in downtown Austin, Ind., on Tuesday, March 24, 2014. (AP Photo/News and Tribune, Christopher Fryer)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 10:09AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 10:10AM PST
Police are investigating after a toddler was pricked by a syringe in downtown Victoria Monday.
It happened in the afternoon at a business in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, between Quadra and Vancouver streets, Victoria police said in a news release.
The parents noticed their child began crying and upon closer inspection, they discovered an uncapped syringe.
The child was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No further details have been released, but police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 25-0995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.