Police are investigating after a toddler was pricked by a syringe in downtown Victoria Monday.

It happened in the afternoon at a business in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, between Quadra and Vancouver streets, Victoria police said in a news release.

The parents noticed their child began crying and upon closer inspection, they discovered an uncapped syringe.

The child was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released, but police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 25-0995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.