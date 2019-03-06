

CTV Vancouver Island





Three people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Pat Bay Highway Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near the McKenzie Avenue overpass shortly after 6:30 a.m.

A vehicle travelling south on the highway rear-ended another vehicle and pushed it into the centre concrete median, according to Saanich police spokesperson Julie Fast.

A piece of the median was then pushed into a northbound lane where it was struck by a vehicle heading north.

Three people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway was temporarily closed while the vehicles were removed and the concrete median was put back in place.