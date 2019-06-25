

Mounties say they've arrested three teenagers following two break and enters at a West Shore liquor store and nearby school.

The first happened at around 2:25 a.m. Sunday when a suspect smashed the front glass door of Cascadia Liquor Store on Langford Parkway, according to West Shore RCMP.

The crime was caught on surveillance camera and Mounties spoke with the store manager shortly after it happened.

An emergency glass repair company was called in to fix the door and the manager stayed behind to secure the premises.

Hours later at 5:50 a.m., a group of three teens smashed the glass door once again, only this time, the manager was still inside the building.

The manager scared the teens away before they could steal anything.

Mounties returned to the store and using surveillance footage, identified two girls and a boy involved in the second break-in. The girls were seen wearing Spencer Middle School hockey jerseys, police said.

Then at 6:15 a.m., police were called to investigate a break-in at Spencer Middle School in which suspects stole hockey gear, including jerseys.

Police identified two 15-year-old girls as suspects and arrested them for break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

Mounties also posted a photo of the boy linked to the liquor store break-in. The suspect, a 16 year old, turned himself in and was arrested for break and enter.