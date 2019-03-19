

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are warning the public that there have been three reported cougar sightings in the last three days.

On Sunday, a Saanich resident reported seeing a cougar attacking a deer in a yard on Queenswood Drive before he scared it off.

A few minutes after the big cat fled, the deer got up and walked away.

Then on Monday, a man walking around Rithets Bog near Chatterton Way reported seeing a cougar that he first thought was a dog.

"The animal was not aggressive and paid no attention to him as he passed," said Saanich police.

A third call came in Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m., when a resident near Hillcrest Avenue and King Alfred Court saw a cougar run into some bushes.

The cougars were not located in any of the three sightings and the BC Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

"With Spring Break and warm weather upon us, police want to ensure the community is aware of these sightings and know what to do if they see one," police said.

Anyone who suspects a cougar is hanging around a residential area is asked to call police and conservation at 1-877-952-7277.