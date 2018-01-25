

CTV Vancouver Island





COMOX, B.C. - Half of the high schools in a Vancouver Island school district have been closed as an RCMP investigation is underway and police say there is no word when the probe might conclude.

A news release posted by the Comox Valley School District said Mark R. Isfeld, G.P. Vanier and Highland secondaries did not open Thursday, following notification from police that one of the three schools is not safe.

School was open as usual at the school district's three other high schools.

The district said it is working with police, but added that its own findings prompted it to close the high schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The release said it cannot provide information about the “danger or hazard.”

Comox Valley RCMP Const. Rob Gardner said in an interview that the substance of the concern could not be revealed because it formed part of the investigation.

Gardner said it was too soon to determine if the schools would remain closed on Friday.

The school district said it will provide more information when it becomes available and officials are confident in the district's threat identification process.

“The system that led the RCMP to their findings and then to swiftly and efficiently notify School District 71 is very effective. It is because of this close working relationship and the efficacy by which our reporting system operates, that allowed us to act promptly and make decisions,” the release says.