VICTORIA -- A middle school in Courtenay has been forced to close for the second time in eight days as police investigate another threat to the school.

The Comox Valley RCMP say they are investigating a threat Friday at Lake Trail Middle School.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Comox Valley RCMP and School District have closed the school while the credibility of the threat is assessed and the investigation is completed,” the Mounties said in a statement Friday morning.

Last week, a young person was arrested following a weapons threat that shuttered the school on Nov. 26.

"We had a targeted and very direct and specific threat towards this school and this school only and so we made, out an abundance of caution, (a decision) to cease operations," said Mary Lee, manager of communications for the school district, on Nov. 26.

The Comox Valley RCMP said last Friday police were considering charges against the youth for uttering threats.

Approximately 350 students, 25 remote learners and 55 staff are affected by the closure.

“The Comox Valley RCMP and School District 71 are working together closely as this situation progresses to ensure the safety of all the staff, students, and residents in the area,” police said Friday.

The school is located at 805 Willemar Ave. in Courtenay.