Thousands without power on Vancouver Island as 'very strong' winds expected to persist

Several thousand BC Hydro customers were in the dark Monday morning after high winds and rain downed trees and power lines on Vancouver Island.

More than 17,000 customers were still without electricity by 9 a.m., with the bulk of the outages centred on the mid-island communities of Qualicum Beach, Parksville, Nanaimo and North Cowichan.

More than 4,600 residents and businesses on Salt Spring Island, Pender Island, Saturna Island and Mayne Island lost power amid the storm.

Environment Canada issued a warning overnight saying heavy rains and gusty winds were forecast for several parts of the province.

Up to 100 millimetres of rain was expected to fall on West Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, East Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver through Monday morning.

The weather agency says wind gusts could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour in parts of west and east Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the southern Gulf Islands and Metro Vancouver.

An approaching frontal system over the B.C. south coast is expected to ease slightly Monday morning.

However, the weather agency says a low-pressure system offshore will bring “very strong” west winds of 80 to 100 km/h towards the western Vancouver Island coast beginning late Monday morning into the evening.

The Greater Victoria region also remains under a wind warning, with westward gusts up to 90 km/h expected to develop in the afternoon and last through Tuesday morning.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," the warning said. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."