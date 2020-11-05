VICTORIA -- Thousands of Vancouver Island residents are without power Thursday morning, largely due to trees falling down across power lines.

According to BC Hydro, more than 2,600 BC Hydro customers have been affected by power outages, with the largest power outages occurring in Qualicum Beach, Port Alberni and nearby Hornby Island.

On Hornby Island, just north of Parksville, approximately 1,130 people have been without power since 11:31 p.m. Wednesday due to a tree falling across hydro lines. The outage is affecting most of the island, from Shingle Spit Road eastward.

BC Hydro crews are reportedly in the area making repairs.

In the Port Alberni area, roughly 486 BC Hydro customers are in the dark after another tree fell across powerlines on Wednesday afternoon. The outage spans from just south of Port Alberni to Bamfield.

As of Thursday morning, BC Hydro crews had been assigned to the outage but had not yet arrived in the area. They are expected to be in the region later today.

In the Qualicum Beach area, 972 BC Hydro customers are without power, from Coombs to Cameron Lake. The power outage occurred around 8:54 a.m. Thursday and crews have been assigned to investigate the cause of the outage and make repairs.

