Thousands without power after Vancouver Island windstorm

More than 2,000 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island were without electricity Tuesday morning following an overnight windstorm.

The largest outage was reported in Saanich, B.C., where 1,931 customers were without power as of 7 a.m., according to BC Hydro.

The power provider said work crews have been assigned to the scene and the outage is under investigation.

Reports of downed trees were keeping hydro crews busy elsewhere in Saanich and across the South Island.

Farther north, nearly 400 hydro customers in Courtenay, B.C., were also without electricity as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.