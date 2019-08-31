

Alanna Kelly, CTV Vancouver Island





Thousands of BC Hydro customers were without power Saturday afternoon after a tree fell on power lines in Gordon Head.

A commercial vehicle carrying an excavator on its bed struck a tree, which fell onto the power lines just before 2 p.m. at Arbutus and Finnerty roads.

BC Hydro spokesperson Tanya Fish told CTV News the company performed switching and moved customers onto another circuit while crews work on repairs.

"This brought back around 2,000 customers," said Fish. "We are still working to restore the remaining 1,000."

The estimated time that power will be back on is 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available