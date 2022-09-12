Thousands arrive in Victoria to participate in the 55+ BC Games

The 55+ BC Games kick off this week in Greater Victoria after they were postponed in 2021 due to COVID-19.

More than 2,500 competitors, all over the age of 55, are expected to participate in the four-day event starting Wednesday.

The games will feature 22 sports and activities at multiple venues across the Capital Regional District.

Events planned for the games include pickleball, track and field, hockey, cycling and cribbage.

"These games are an important milestone for Greater Victoria. It’s the first time Greater Victoria has hosted the games in their 36-year history," said Michael O’Connor, president of the host city board of directors for the 2022 Victoria 55+ BC Games.

In a release, organizers say the games are significant as they are the first major multi-sport event to be held in B.C.'s capital since the 1994 Commonwealth Games, the 1997 North American Indigenous Games and the 2000 B.C. Summer Games.

"Our organizers, volunteers, sponsors, municipalities and the community at large have been working together to make these games unforgettable for all participants and people of the region," O’Connor continued.

"Together, we will show Greater Victoria has the venues, infrastructure, and expertise to host high-calibre, high-visibility multi-sport games," he said.

The games are expected to have an economic impact of at least $3.3 million in the region, according to organizers.

The games will host an opening ceremony Wednesday evening by invitation only at the at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Organizers say the ceremony will be full of music, dance, entertainment, and cultural displays highlighting participants and their homes around the province. Acts will include Wong Sheung Hung Fut Kung fu Club lion dancers, Lekwungen dancers and STAGES Performing Art School.

Speakers, either live or over video, will include B.C. Premier John Horgan, Tourism Minister Melanie Mark, Christine Sam from the Songhees First Nation, municipal mayors, and a surprise guest speaker.

A free public event Thursday evening will be held on Government Street between Humboldt and View streets, with street hockey, rollerskating circus performers and live music.

Organizers are encouraging the community to come out to support competitors and to be inspired to live a long, healthy life while remaining active.

Admission to watch the games at any of the venues is free. A list of games and venues and be found on the 55+ BC Games website.