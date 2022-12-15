'Thought it was a hoax': Vancouver Island man wins $588K lottery prize

Paul Willie from Port Hardy, B.C., is pictured. (BCLC) Paul Willie from Port Hardy, B.C., is pictured. (BCLC)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'

After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario