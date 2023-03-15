This luxury Vancouver Island home is 1 of 9 grand prize options in the BC Children's Hospital lottery

A luxury suite at an East Sooke resort is part of a grand prize for the BC Children’s Hospital Chance Lottery this year.

The 93-square-metre suite in the SookePoint Ocean Point Resort will finish being built later this year, and is just one prize in a package worth $2.6 million.

The money raised will support the only hospital of its kind in the province that treats children and youth facing the most complex health challenges.

Recognized as one of the top five pediatric hospitals in the world, BC Children’s Hospital is considered a leader in specialized, innovated and ground-breaking research.

There are nine grand prizes choices all valued at more than $2 million as well a 50/50 draw worth $1.7 million.

The lottery tickets are over 90 percent sold and are expected to sell out before the final draw on April 27.

Ticket and more information can be found on the BC Children's Hospital website.

A view from the East Sooke property is shown. (CTV News)

