

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





An unusual criminal trend has risen in Nanaimo this year, warns RCMP.

Since January, Nanaimo RCMP has received 26 reports of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in the community.

Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices that reduce the amount of toxic gasses and pollutants that vehicles release while being driven.

While vehicles can still function without the device, removing it does affect overall performance and replacing the part can cost thousands of dollars.

According to police, thieves are likely targeting the vehicle part as most contain pieces of precious metal — such as platinum, palladium and rhodium — which can be sold for cash to scrap yards or metal dealers.

To steal the eight-to-10-pound car parts, thieves are apparently using hack saws or sharp blades to cut the devices free from vehicles.

While the thefts have been occurring in the city for nearly nine months, police say they have not identified any suspects so far.

"To date there have been no arrests or suspects identified and at this time we are turning to the public for assistance in moving these investigations forward," said Cst. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.