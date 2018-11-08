

CTV Vancouver Island





UPDATE: Victoria police say they've arrested the suspect accused of stealing a poppy donation box.

Original story: Police are investigating a heartless crime after someone stole a poppy donation box from a Victoria business early Thursday.

Officers were called to a business in the 2600-block of Blanshard Street at 3:20 a.m. after a man was seen cutting a cord that secured the donation box, then taking off with it.

Another customer who saw the man stealing the donations confronted him. The thief threatened the man with a weapon then fled with the box in hand.

Police say they're looking for a white man in his 20s standing 5'8" with a medium build.

He was possibly wearing a dark baseball cap or hood, baggy cargo pants with pockets on the side and was carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Poppy donation boxes are placed at Canadian businesses ahead of Remembrance Day each year to collect donations for veterans and their dependents.