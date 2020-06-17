COURTENAY, B.C. -- A Comox Valley woman says she was shocked and disappointed after spotting someone trespassing on her grandmother's property to pick flowers.

Miranda Kent posted footage to Facebook taken from a doorbell camera on her grandmother's door Monday evening.

"For somebody to come right up her driveway and just start ripping flowers out of her garden, it was really frustrating actually," Kent says.

She says her grandmother, who's in her 80s, was inside her Cousins Avenue home vacuuming when someone came onto her property, near her front door, and started to pull enough flowers from her garden to make a bouquet. The person then quickly went down the driveway before picking one final flower.

"It was really just sad to see that, especially how the world's been lately, just to make our seniors feel that much more unsafe is the last thing we need right now," she says.

Kent says her grandmother has been using gardening as a source of entertainment while stuck in her home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She gets her enjoyment from working out of her garden because she can't go visit friends or do any of her normal activities," Kent says.

Constable Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP says the incident was reported to the detachment. She says thefts of this nature to happen on occasion.

"In no circumstance is anyone allowed to come onto your property and help themselves to your flowers,” Terragni says. “I know as a gardener myself that it takes a lot of hard work to grow flowers and to keep stuff alive.”

Kent says the family was made aware of the theft when the doorbell camera notified them somebody was nearby. The camera had only been installed two weeks earlier.