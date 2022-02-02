'They're so gross': Saanich students spread 150 salmon carcasses along local creek

A unique school outing in Saanich allowed kids to get their hands dirty on Monday.

"They're so gross! I mean, interesting," said one student at Mount Doug Creek, who was helping disperse 150 gory, gape-mouthed salmon at various stages of decay.

Seventy-five students in the school district were invited to spread out the salmon carcases, which were brought in from Goldstream River.

The health of the Mount Doug Creek, and the salmon who call the waters home, will benefit from the rotting corpses, which provide nutrients as they decompose.

It's a nose-plugging, eye-opening experience for the children.

"It kind of fertilizes the water," said one student.

"And they attract more living salmon to the river so they can keep reproducing," said another.

Young fish currently living in Mount Doug Creek are expected to stay in the water for about another month or two, living in the now nutrient-rich water.

After that, they'll head out to the ocean to continue their lifecycle.