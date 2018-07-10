Thetis Lake shut down as body recovered
Officers cordoned off the north end of Thetis Lake and confirmed a body was recovered. July 10, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 1:00PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 10, 2018 3:43PM PDT
Police shut down part of Thetis Lake following a suspected suicide on Tuesday.
Officers cordoned off the north end of the lake and confirmed a body was recovered.
They say what happened is not of a criminal nature and there is no risk to the public.
The BC Coroner's Service and West Shore RCMP are investigating the death.
The lake and surrounding park have since reopened.
Police presence at Thetis Lake as West Shore RCMP conduct investigation. pic.twitter.com/2Zuh76rXU9— CTV News VI (@CTVNewsVI) July 10, 2018