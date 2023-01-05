These were the most interesting calls B.C. conservation officers received last year

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it fielded more than 30,000 calls to its hotline last year, leading to more than a few unique conversations.

On Wednesday, the BCCOS released its list of the top 10 most unique calls it received in 2022, ranging from the mundane to the wholesome to the hilarious.

One of the most unique calls of the year included a peacock entering a person's home through an open door.

The caller told conservation officers that they weren't concerned for their safety but that their grandfather "is not encouraging it to leave." The caller promised to phone the BCCOS again if an issue occurred, but conservation officers never heard back from them.

Another interesting call included community members being concerned about a lonely bighorn sheep that weighed around 350 pounds, callers estimated.

"Needs a mate," the BCCOS was told.

Another caller told the BCCOS that a bear had attacked a statue of a person, "which is very concerning to them."

Out of the more than 30,000 calls that the BCCOS received to its hotline last year, more than 5,000 were related to deer.

One of those calls came from a concerned community member.

"Caller states there are a couple of deer that have dug a hole in the yard and are laying in it," said the BCCOS in a social media post Wednesday.

"Caller assumes the deer are keeping warm but is wondering if she should help them."

The full list of the top 10 most unique calls the BCCOS received in 2022 can be found below: