These Vancouver Island restaurants are among the top 100 brunch spots in Canada

Six restaurants on southern Vancouver Island are among the top 100 brunch spots in Canada, according to industry website OpenTable.

The island restaurants were among 29 in B.C. to make the website's "100 most popular brunches in Canada for 2023" list.

Ontario had the most restaurants on the list, with a total of 49, followed by B.C.'s 29, then Alberta with nine, Quebec with eight and Atlantic Canada with five.

The six Vancouver Island restaurants to make the national best brunch spot list, in alphabetical order, are:

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort – Malahat

Boom + Batten – Victoria

Glo Restaurant + Lounge – Victoria

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room – Brentwood Bay

The Courtney Room – Victoria

Vista 18 Restaurant + Lounge – Victoria

OpenTable made its top 100 list by reviewing more than 1 million reviews from verified users between March 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.

"The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating," said OpenTable in a release Monday.

"Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which 'good for brunch' was selected as a special feature."

The full list of the "100 most popular brunches in Canada for 2023" can be found on the OpenTable website.