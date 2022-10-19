'There are things we can do': Newly elected Vancouver Island mayors look to tackle doctor shortage

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario