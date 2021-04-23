VICTORIA -- A fundraiser has been launched after a Victoria couple lost their home and several pets during an overnight house fire.

The Victoria Fire Department says it was called to a one-storey home at 2017 Cameron St. for reports of a fire around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home was "fully involved" and flames could be seen coming out of two sides of the property.

The two residents of the home had escaped the fire, but told firefighters that some of their four cats were still inside the house.

Some 19 firefighters and three fire engines responded to the blaze, and approached the fire from outside before moving inside.

"The fire was aggressive and had breached the attic space and it took some effort to access and complete the extinguishment in the attic and roofing structure," said battalion chief Tim Loewen.

Firefighters say that two of the four cats died during the fire, despite firefighters trying to resuscitate them.

The fire department estimates the cost of the damage to be around $300,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Neighbours say the homeowners have lived on the street for roughly 35 years, and lost most of their belongings during the fire.

Friends of the homeowners have now launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support the couple who are reportedly both on disability pensions.

"This GoFundMe is here to help them financially in any way we can during this crisis," reads the online fundraiser, which can be found here.