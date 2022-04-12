'The Dr. Henry of his time': Century-old portrait of B.C. health officer acquired by museum
The Royal B.C. Museum (RBCM) has acquired a century-old portrait of former provincial health officer Dr. Henry Esson Young, who held the position in B.C. during massive efforts to vaccinate people against smallpox and tuberculosis in the 1920s.
The museum described Young as the "Dr. Henry of his time" and noted parallels between him and current provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who both oversaw public health initiatives during the spread of serious diseases.
"This acquisition bridges 100 years of healthcare history in British Columbia," said Dr. India Young, curator of art and images at RBCM, in a statement Tuesday.
"These two Dr. Henrys share common interests in preventative medicine and faced similar challenges as proponents of vaccination," she said.
According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada began producing modern smallpox vaccines in 1916. The disease was considered eliminated from the country by 1946.
The World Health Organization would declare naturally occurring smallpox eradicated in 1977, thanks to global vaccination efforts, according to Health Canada.
PORTRAIT HISTORY
The portrait of Young was painted sometime between 1910 and 1915 in Victoria, according to the museum. He would serve as the provincial health officer from 1916 to 1936.
The artist who painted the portrait, Mary Ritter Hamilton, would later travel to Europe in 1918 following the end of the First World War to paint battlefield landscapes.
According to the museum, Hamilton is now widely regarded as Canada's first female wartime artist.
The portrait of Young will soon be available to view online on the BC Archives database. It may also be displayed in future exhibits, says the museum, including ones women artists, healthcare, or provincial art history.
"The Royal B.C. Museum thanks the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery for the gift of this historic work of art."
