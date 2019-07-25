

The trial of an Oak Bay father accused of murdering his two young daughters has learned about text messages sent to the accused killer on Christmas Day.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey, who were found dead in Berry's Beach Drive apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

The jury heard Thursday that Berry's ex-partner, Sarah Cotton, had texted his sister on Dec. 25, looking for her daughters.

Berry’s sister, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, then texted Berry: "This will backfire on you Andrew if you hold the girls back from Sarah."

Berry's sister, who is an RCMP officer, sobbed in court as she recounted the moment two colleagues came to her door on Christmas Day to tell her that the girls were dead and her brother was injured.

More to come...