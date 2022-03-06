Test of new ferry could result in 'bonus' sailings on mid-Island route

Testing of a new BC Ferries vessel may result in "bonus" sailings between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, according to the island's ferry advisory committee.

The committee said in a post on its website last week that crews will be conducting "operational readiness drills" on the Island Gwawis throughout March.

"There may be times when it makes sense as part of these drills for them to load vehicles and people onto the Gwawis and sail as a supplementary sailing," the Gabriola Ferry Advisory Committee said in its post, adding that the Gwawis will be sailing opposite the usual Gabriola - Nanaimo vessel, the Quinsam.

"The timing will only be known as the drills and training unfold," the committee said. "To clarify, no extra sailings are officially planned and if they occur they are simply a 'bonus' for customers who were waiting for a scheduled Quinsam sailing."

The Island Gwawis is BC Ferries' sixth Island Class hybrid vessel and is equipped for fully electric operation once shore charging infrastructure becomes available.

The name Gwawis means "raven of the sea" in the language of the 'Namgis First Nation, based in Alert Bay, B.C.

When BC Ferries announced the name in January, it drew harsh criticism from the Snuneymuxw First Nation, on whose traditional territory the vessel is currently operating.