VICTORIA -- Two roommates in Victoria were awakened in the middle of the night Monday to discover a convicted sex offender armed with a club on their living room couch, according to police.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m., when police were called to an apartment in the 300-block of Cook Street.

Police say the roommates woke up when they heard someone in their living room. When they went to investigate the sound, they found a man on their couch, armed with a makeshift club.

The roommates retreated to a room and locked the door behind them before calling 911.

Police arrested the man at the scene.

“Can't imagine how terrifying this would be for anyone,” Victoria police Chief Del Manak tweeted in response to the incident. “The roommates did the right thing, retreated, made themselves safe, called 911. Best news, no one was hurt.”

Officers say the man was already facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose stemming from a December incident in which he allegedly threatened two strangers with a knife.

Police say the man has previous convictions for serious crimes, including sexual offences and assault.

The suspect is being held in police custody pending a court appearance.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.