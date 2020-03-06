VANCOUVER -- Workers at Victoria's iconic Fairmont Empress hotel will not be on strike Saturday after their union reached a tentative agreement with their employer Friday.

Unifor Local 4276 announced Wednesday that its members - almost 500 hotel employees working in everything from housekeeping to groundskeeping - had voted to authorize a strike.

Their 72-hour strike notice was scheduled to end a 8 a.m. Saturday, meaning they could walk off the job if a deal was not reached.

Tracey Drake, the hotel's director of public relations, told CTV News Vancouver Island Friday night that the tentative deal had been reached.

The agreement will be presented to the union's membership for ratification next week, Drake said, adding that the hotel is "really pleased with the outcome."

The workers' previous contract expired on March 1.