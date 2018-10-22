

CTV Vancouver Island





A group of homeless campers had their U-Haul seized at Thetis Lake two days after being arrested for pitching their tents on private farmland, according to police.

West Shore RCMP said a caretaker living at Thetis Lake campground noticed the truck and its occupants inside a locked area at 12:40 a.m. Monday.

"The caretaker discovered the lock on the gate had been cut and the hinge was broken, and called police," Mounties said in a news release.

Arriving officers found the U-Haul outside of the property and identified several people of interested associated with the roving tent city protest.

The truck was seized and police say the matter remains under investigation. They say the suspects would have had to cut the lock and wrench on the campground gate to get in, which would constitute a crime of mischief.

Two days ago, the group of 10 people set up camp at Woodwynn Farms in Central Saanich. Police told them they were trespassing and would face arrests, and members of the group were taken into custody and charged with mischief when they didn't comply.

Group leader Chrissy Brett admitted to CTV News that campers took a gate off its hinges to access the property but denied claims that they broke it.

Campers said they were angry with how they were arrested and how their possessions were treated. They travelled to a city works yard Sunday to reclaim many of the belongings that were left behind at the farm.

"It's in f**ing ridiculous condition," said Lynne Hibak. "Tarps are ripped, people's electronics have been smashed, and it's just a complete disaster on how they did this."

Central Saanich Police Chief Les Sylven maintains that officers gave ample warning to campers that arrests would be coming if they didn't leave, and that police conducted themselves with professionalism and compassion.

"It comes from a place of frustration. They see the uniform and don't see the person inside," said Sylven. "If we're able to see the people ourselves and not see them as criminals necessarily, but as people that they are, then quite often the results are what they were yesterday."

West Shore RCMP are asking anyone with information about the Thetis Park campground incident to contact them at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.