Temporary closures coming to Malahat highway this week

The B.C. ministry of transportation is warning of traffic delays on the Malahat highway this week.

The delays will occur between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill from March 9 to March 12.

From Wednesday to Thursday, drivers should expect delays of roughly 35 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The delays come as the province removes tree debris that fell during winter storms in November. During this time, eight closures of up to 15 minutes will occur.

Then, on Friday and Saturday, overnight road resurfacing is scheduled to take place in the northbound lane of the highway between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill.

The work will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and finish around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers should expect single lane alternating traffic and minor delays around this time.