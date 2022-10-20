Teens allegedly stab man in Langford after assaulting two 7-Eleven customers
Police in Langford, B.C., are hoping to identify a group of youth who are believed to have stabbed a man and assaulted two other people on Friday evening.
Mounties say they were first called to the 7-Eleven at 2978 Jacklin Rd. around 9 p.m. for reports of a group of intoxicated youth threatening customers in the store.
Police say the youth were "waving knives around" and threatening to stab two customers in the store.
The youth eventually punched the two customers before leaving, according to West Shore RCMP.
When officers arrived at the convenience store, they were told that a stabbing had occurred at the Esso gas station across the street.
Mounties went to the gas station and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in his upper body. He had also been hit by a baton, police say.
"He was taken to the hospital where his injuries are still being assessed," said West Shore RCMP in a release Thursday.
Mounties are hoping to identify the youth allegedly involved in the attacks, particularly two teens who are suspected of committing the assaults.
West Shore RCMP are searching for these two teens who are believed to have stabbed a man and punched two other people. (West Shore RCMP)
The first teen is described as a white boy between the ages of 15 and 17. He was wearing a dark coloured zip-up hoodie with a white shirt underneath and light-coloured shoes.
The second youth is described as a white girl between the ages of 14 and 17 who has long blonde hair. She was wearing an oversized hoodie and multiple backpacks at the time.
Police are searching for this teen who is believed to have been involved in assaulting three people. (West Shore RCMP)
"We are appealing to the public and media to help us identify these youth suspects," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP on Thursday.
"If you know who these suspects are please call the West Shore RCMP directly at 250-474-2264," she said.
Investigators say they do not believe the youth knew any of the three victims.
"Our investigation into this assault causing bodily harm is ongoing," said Saggar.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
'Very damaging': Anti-hate group says some far-right groups seek to 'stack' school boards this election season
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
'This is war': Newly released court documents show police concerns over Coutts, Alta., protest
Portions of court documents unsealed today related to the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., in February show police were worried about the level of violence that could unfold.
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Hoggard to remain in jail awaiting bail decision pending appeal of sex assault conviction
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
Jury says Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star's career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986.
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Vancouver
-
Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level in 2 months
There were 389 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 on Thursday – the highest total the province has seen in two months, but still within the general range B.C. has seen since spring.
-
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
Given the state of Vancouver's real estate market, advertising a detached home with both a basement suite and laneway house at $1 million is "absolutely ridiculous," according to a local realtor.
-
Hundreds of hunters, anglers stopped in B.C.'s Interior during long weekend enforcement blitz
More than 1,400 hunters and anglers were stopped in B.C.'s Interior during a "massive" enforcement blitz over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Edmonton
-
Emergency crews on scene of fatal rollover on Gateway Boulevard
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.
-
Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is promising rocky times ahead as she reorganizes the entire governance structure of provincial health services before the end of January.
-
Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'
The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.
Toronto
-
Ontario to give parents up to $250 per child as part of plan to mitigate learning loss
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
Hoggard to remain in jail awaiting bail decision pending appeal of sex assault conviction
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Toronto hotel room six years ago.
-
Tory campaign tells Toronto activists to retract claims mayor 'prevented' issues being raised during event at Woody's
A Toronto woman says she and other activists have been asked to retract statements claiming Mayor John Tory "prevented" constituents from asking questions and addressing concerns at a campaign stop held at Woody's last week.
Calgary
-
'How do you sleep?': Family of teen in ICU after hit-and-run call on driver to come forward
Brandon Thomas is still asleep in the intensive care unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at 16th Avenue and 46 Street N.W. shortly after 7 p.m.
-
Have you seen Coco? Police ask for public help to locate stolen dog
Calgary police are asking the public for tips to help locate a dog named Coco.
-
Murder trial begins for young Airdrie man accused of killing mother
Alexander James Thorpe is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Melanie Lowen, whose body was found in Airdrie on Jan. 13.
Montreal
-
Premier Francois Legault unveils 30-member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet today, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party's first mandate and a handful of newly elected members after his Coalition Avenir Quebec won 90 of the legislature's 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.
-
Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son facing murder charges
A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in a east Ile-Bizard residence Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son.
-
90-year-old woman dead, 82-year-old partner facing murder charges after attack at Quebec seniors' residence
An 82-year-old man was charged Thursday in the killing of his 90-year-old partner at a seniors residence just west of Montreal. Quebec provincial police said Brian Paul Dennison was charged with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
-
More than 10,000 P.E.I. households still struggling to access Fiona aid
The long lineups are gone, but many people in Prince Edward Island are still facing challenges getting aid from the Canadian Red Cross following post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Five youths arrested in mob attack on man in Middle Sackville last month
Police say five male youths have been arrested and will be charged after a man was attacked by a group of people in Middle Sackville, N.S., last month.
Winnipeg
-
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
-
Brooklands seniors complex "uninhabitable" due to burst pipe, flooding
Donna and Ken Buskell are among residents of a seniors housing co-op reeling after a water pipe burst in the complex and forced them out with no return date in sight.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Kitchener
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
University of Guelph says “limited information” accessed during Sept. cyber attack
The University of Guelph has released new details about its Sept. 11 cyber attack, saying “limited information has been compromised.”
-
Uncontested election races in some Waterloo region communities
The municipal election is only a few days away, but some voters may not have much choice as some races are over before they started like in Wellesley and North Dumfries Township.
Regina
-
Emergency crews, coroner, on scene at Wascana Park
Emergency crews are on scene at Wascana Park for a report of someone being pulled from the water.
-
Here's how much Regina's curbside waste service adjustment could cost households
Regina residents are one step closer to paying all garbage, recycling and new food and yard waste fees on their utility bills as a user-based system.
-
Future of Regina's central library discussed on final day of catalyst committee consultations
Regina residents had a chance to voice their opinions about the future of the Regina Public Library’s (RPL) central branch at a City of Regina public consultation session on Thursday.
Barrie
-
'This loss is deeply personal': Funeral in Barrie, Ont., remembers slain officers
Two officers who died after a shooting in Innisfil, Ont., were remembered Thursday as respected and dedicated to their careers, while those gathered at their funeral reflected on the risks of the job in light of a string of police deaths that's shaken forces across the country.
-
OPP releases details of Wednesday's investigation in Innisfil
Provincial police released more details on an investigation in Innisfil early Wednesday morning, saying two people face multiple criminal charges.
-
Early winter storm causes power outages across cottage country
Hydro One estimates more than 100 homes and businesses in the Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound areas were initially without power due to Thursday's winter storm.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon bracing for budget pressures
City administration says a property tax increase is likely in 2023 due the rising cost of fuel and energy, and inflationary pressure.
-
'It’s special': La Loche fire chief rescues eagle for the fourth time
The fire chief in La Loche has become known for helping majestic birds of prey.
-
'I'm living my best life': 61-year-old Sask. Beauty pageant winner
A Blaine Lake woman says she wants to influence how society thinks about women as they age.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury family collects $300K lotto prize on behalf of late mother
The late Anne Zacerkowny of Sudbury was a long-time player of OLG Instant games.
-
No agreement for volunteer firefighters in Sudbury
The union representing volunteer firefighters in Greater Sudbury say they are still far from a deal three years after bargaining began.
-
Initiative aims to stop verbal abuse of young hockey referees
Hockey referees ages 18 and younger across the north are wearing a green armband over their uniforms. It's a part of the 'Green Arm Band' initiative that aims to prevent verbal abuse of young refs by players, parents and coaches.