Teens allegedly stab man in Langford after assaulting two 7-Eleven customers

Police in Langford, B.C., are hoping to identify a group of youth who are believed to have stabbed a man and assaulted two other people on Friday evening.

Mounties say they were first called to the 7-Eleven at 2978 Jacklin Rd. around 9 p.m. for reports of a group of intoxicated youth threatening customers in the store.

Police say the youth were "waving knives around" and threatening to stab two customers in the store.

The youth eventually punched the two customers before leaving, according to West Shore RCMP.

When officers arrived at the convenience store, they were told that a stabbing had occurred at the Esso gas station across the street.

Mounties went to the gas station and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in his upper body. He had also been hit by a baton, police say.

"He was taken to the hospital where his injuries are still being assessed," said West Shore RCMP in a release Thursday.

Mounties are hoping to identify the youth allegedly involved in the attacks, particularly two teens who are suspected of committing the assaults.

West Shore RCMP are searching for these two teens who are believed to have stabbed a man and punched two other people. (West Shore RCMP)

The first teen is described as a white boy between the ages of 15 and 17. He was wearing a dark coloured zip-up hoodie with a white shirt underneath and light-coloured shoes.

The second youth is described as a white girl between the ages of 14 and 17 who has long blonde hair. She was wearing an oversized hoodie and multiple backpacks at the time.

Police are searching for this teen who is believed to have been involved in assaulting three people. (West Shore RCMP)

"We are appealing to the public and media to help us identify these youth suspects," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP on Thursday.

"If you know who these suspects are please call the West Shore RCMP directly at 250-474-2264," she said.

Investigators say they do not believe the youth knew any of the three victims.

"Our investigation into this assault causing bodily harm is ongoing," said Saggar.