

Kennedy Schmidt, CTV Vancouver Island





A 13-year-old girl from Victoria died last week as she fought an aggressive form of strep throat while attending a spring break softball camp in Parksville, health officials confirm.

Robin Carey started feeling flu-like symptoms during the week while attending the camp, according to Island Health.

She suddenly passed away at the end of the week on Friday.

The cause of her death is still under investigation, but Island Health has confirmed the teen was battling strep throat when she passed away.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the teen’s parents. The page describes Carey as, “a loving, caring, exceptional athlete, with a larger than life personality.”

She was a member of the 2004 Victoria Devils softball team.

Both Island Health and the BC Coroner’s Service have confirmed the girl had Invasive Group A Streptococcal Infection, an invasive and aggressive form of strep throat.

Symptoms for strep throat include: sore throat, fever, headache and abdominal pain. It is typically spread through coughing, sneezing or saliva.

Camp organizers say there are no reports of any other girls with similar symptoms at this time. A notice has been sent out to all the families of whose children attended the camp at Arbutus Meadows Indoor Turf Field. They’re encouraging anyone who was at the camp last week to watch for symptoms.