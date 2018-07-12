Teen missing in Victoria has been found safe, according to police
File.
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 1:30PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 12, 2018 3:49PM PDT
A young girl who sparked concern when she went missing in downtown Victoria has been found, according to police.
Police tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that Maisie Bodrug was safe and was with officers.
UPDATE | Excellent news! Missing girl Maisie Bodrug has been safely located. She is with our officers now. #yyj— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 12, 2018