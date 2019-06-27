

CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP is asking for assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing last Thursday.

Donovan Williams is a 5’5”, 130 pound, non-white male last seen with a short, afro-style haircut, according to Mounties.

He has not contacted his friends or family since June 20 and his caregivers are “extremely worried for his wellbeing.”

Friends and family were unable to give a recent clothing description and the only picture provided is approximately one year old.

Williams is reported to hang out often at the Woodgrove Centre food court, but he has not been seen there recently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.