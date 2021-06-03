VICTORIA -- Saanich police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter after an altercation led to the death of a 34-year-old pedestrian on Tuesday.

The fatal incident occurred on Douglas Street near the Uptown shopping centre around 3:50 p.m.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline Best told CTV News that her daughter witnessed the incident while waiting at a bus stop near the mall.

"Two gentlemen had been fighting," said Best. "The other gentlemen pushed the other fellow into traffic where the garbage truck unfortunately struck him."

Police have not confirmed those details but said that an altercation led to the death of a 34-year-old man on Wednesday.

One person was arrested at the scene, police said Wednesday. Now, Saanich police say that a youth has been charged with manslaughter.

Police are not releasing the accused's identity due to his age.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit at 250-380-6211.