A 17-year-old boy accused of repeatedly stabbing a woman in Nanaimo has been charged with attempted murder.

Nanaimo RCMP said the suspect appeared before a judge Friday morning after he was arrested late Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the crab dock by Maffeo Sutton Park at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in what police say may have been a random attack.

A group of five bystanders rushed in to stop the attack and hold down the suspect until police arrived. Investigators say they likely saved the woman's life.

"Without their assistance, it would have been terrible," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Const. Gary O'Brien. "We don't expect people to do this, but they reacted accordingly and they saved her life."

The woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, but she is now said to be in stable condition.

The suspect is from the Lower Mainland, but has ties to Nanaimo, according to police.

There is still no indication the victim and attacker knew each other.

He will make his next court appearance on April 11.